Home » International Court of Justice ordered measures against Russia based on the violation of the Genocide Convention

International Court of Justice ordered measures against Russia based on the violation of the Genocide Convention

, 0

The UN International Court of Justice ordered interim measures on the application from Ukraine against Russia based on the violation of the Genocide Convention.



From the text of the UN ruling, it has become clear that the Russian Federation has been caught up on their rhetoric, hence, its censure and complaining on the incompetence of the case against the Russian Federation was dismissed. The Presiding Judge quoted what has been blurted out by the Russian investigation committee, Putin, Russian so-called diplomats who truly shared loads of curious information to be used against their country.

As a result, the UN International Court has accepted the existence of such a dispute in the “difference in views” between Russia and Ukraine on the events in the east of Ukraine. It will proceed with the case in fact, and this is a procedural victory for Ukraine.

The UN International Court has found that Ukraine has the right to demand Russia to stop the Genocide Convention of 1948.

As the order by the UN International Court states, Russian invasion to Ukraine is recognised as an act of aggression!

The UN Court has stated that Russia failed to provide any evidence of alleged genocide committed by Ukraine.

The request from Ukraine on the preventative measures can partly be satisfied at this point. The Court has agreed that the harm to the civilian population caused by the Russian so called “special operation” is irreparable. 

The UN International Court has decided on preventative measures against Russia based on the UN statute, and to move beyond the motion from Ukraine.Russia has been ordered by the UN international Court to suspend military operations in the territory of Ukraine. In addition, The Court has imposed obligations on the Russian Federation to stop any military acts performed by any of the Russian controlled military structures. It is a compulsory measure which the aggressor will most likely ignore. Ignoring the UN Court’s decision means that the next step is to exclude the Russian Federation from the UN.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




Follow me on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?