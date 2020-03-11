The trial will investigate whether the men were responsible for shooting down the airplane over war zone in eastern Ukraine nearly six years ago.









All 298 people aboard Malaysia Airlines MH17 died. The passenger jet was traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur and most of the passengers were Dutch.

Prosecutor Dedy Woei-a-Tsoi read out the victims’ names when the trial began. It took 18 minutes.

The Russian government has adamantly denied allegations of involvement in the incident. Russia’s Foreign Ministry last week denounced the trial as having a pre-determined guilty verdict. “Russia has refused to play ball on this,” DW’s Kyiv correspondent Nick Connolly said. “They’ve said they’re not going to hand over the suspects — and that’s the end of it.”

