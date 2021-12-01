NATO Secretary General has rejected Russia’s demand to deny Ukraine entry

“NATO’s relationship with Ukraine is going to be decided by the 30 NATO allies and Ukraine, no one else,” Stoltenberg says.









NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has rejected the Kremlin’s demand to lift its promise of possible membership in the Alliance. He says NATO membership will be decided by NATO members and Ukraine itself, not Russia.

On Friday, December 10, the Russian Federation announced a demand to rescind a 2008 commitment to Ukraine that the country would one day become a member of the Western military alliance, as it allegedly “contradicts the commitment of the leaders of all OSCE participating States not to strengthen their security at the expense of the security of others.”

“We cannot accept that Russia is trying to re-establish a system where big powers like Russia have spheres of influence, where they can control or decide what other members can do,” Stoltenberg said at a joint news conference with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz on December 10. “Voice of America” quotes Jens Stoltenberg​​.

