Home » Netanyahu and Zelensky will discuss “forces and regimes” threatening the future

Netanyahu and Zelensky will discuss “forces and regimes” threatening the future

, 0

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, said during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that he wanted to discuss with him how to counteract the forces and regimes threatening civilization and the future.

“I want to express my sincere condolences to the Ukrainian people and to you personally for the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran. Iran knew from the start that their forces had shot down your plane but they tried to conceal it and kept it secret for 48 hours until they were forced to admit it. I think this fact says a lot about this regime,” the Israeli prime minister said.

According to him, Ukraine and Israel are two democracies that see the future in cooperation, with technological exchanges, tourism, and all the benefits that free societies will have if they cooperate with each other.

“And I also hope to discuss with you how we can counteract the forces and regimes that threaten our common civilization and our common future,” Netanyahu added.

It should be reminded that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a letter with his own family story of the Second World War.

EMPR

Source: unn

Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Copyright ©2014-2020 EMPR

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?