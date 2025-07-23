OECD Warns Ukraine Over Controversial Law Undermining NABU

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has responded to Ukraine’s new law concerning NABU. The country was warned that an attack on anti-corruption institutions could negatively impact defense investments and funding for reconstruction.

This was stated in a letter addressed to Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Iryna Mudra.

In the letter, Julia Fromholz, Head of the OECD Anti-Corruption Division, expressed “deep concern over recent developments” regarding NABU and SAPO. She noted that the law significantly undermines the independence of Ukraine’s specialized anti-corruption bodies and that these changes could be viewed by the OECD Working Group as a weakening of Ukraine’s commitment to its obligations.

Fromholz stated that, in the long term, the law also threatens Ukraine’s aspirations to join the OECD, and therefore the President should veto the draft law.

“If this letter reaches you after the law has been signed, we urge further legislative changes to preserve the independence of the specialized anti-corruption institutions. I strongly urge you to treat this matter with the utmost seriousness,” the document reads.

The Head of the WGB Secretariat (OECD Working Group on Bribery) warned of consequences for Ukraine if it fails to take action to resolve the issue.

“If the issue raised by the adoption of this law remains unresolved, it will not only jeopardize Ukraine’s prospects of joining the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention and its broader efforts to become a member of the OECD, but also undermine its credibility among international partners -particularly those considering investment in Ukraine’s defense sector and long-term reconstruction,” Fromholz concluded.

To remind, in May 2025 Kyiv hosted a meeting with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann. One of the key topics of discussion was the OECD’s role in developing and implementing Ukraine’s recovery plan, in particular, specific reconstruction projects.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada passed amendments to draft law No. 12414, which effectively places the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under the authority of the Prosecutor General’s Office. As a result, the law limits the independence of these institutions.

EU Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, called the adoption of the law by the Verkhovna Rada “a serious step backward,” as it dismantles the independence of NABU and SAPO.

