Polish government approved new military assistance for Ukraine

Ukraine - Poland

The Polish government approved a decision to provide Ukraine with anti-missile systems and ammunition.



This was announced on the night of February 2 by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszcak.

“Good news. At my request, the Council of Ministers passed the decision to help Ukraine. We will provide our most modern Polish facility – Piorun man-portable AA systems and ammunition,” Mariusz Blaszcak said.

It should be reminded that on the eve of his visit to Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland  plans to transfer “ammunition, Grom anti-aircraft missile system and various types of drones” to Ukraine.

The Piorun (meaning “thunderbolt” in Polish) is a man-portable air-defense system of Polish production. It is an upgraded modification of the Grom anti-air rocket-propelled set, also known as the Grom-M, designed to target helicopters, aeroplanes and drones.

