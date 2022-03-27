Home » Putin may try to impose ‘Korean’ scenario on Ukraine

Putin may try to impose ‘Korean’ scenario on Ukraine

, 0

‘After the failures near Kyiv and the impossibility of overthrowing the central government of Ukraine, Putin is already changing the main operational directions – the south and the east.



There is reason to believe that he is considering a ‘Korean’ scenario for Ukraine.

That is, he will try to impose a dividing line between the unoccupied and occupied regions of our country.

In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine. Because he is definitely not able to swallow the whole state,’ the press service of the Defense Intelligence Agency quotes Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. 

He is convinced that the issue of establishing a land corridor to Crimea is still relevant for the Russian fascist regime.

But the main problem for implementing this plan is our unbreakable Mariupol, which has constrained significant enemy forces.

‘The occupiers will try to unite the occupied territories into a single quasi-state entity that will be opposed to independent Ukraine. We already see an attempt to create ‘parallel’ authorities in the occupied territories and force people to give up the hryvnia.

Perhaps they will want to bargain about this at the international level. But the resistance and rallies of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories, the counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the gradual liberation of territories significantly complicate the implementation of the enemy’s plans.

Besides, the season of the all-out Ukrainian partisan safari is about to begin. Then there will be only one relevant scenario left for the Russians – how to survive,’ Budanov concluded.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




Follow me on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?