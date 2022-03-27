Putin may try to impose ‘Korean’ scenario on Ukraine

‘After the failures near Kyiv and the impossibility of overthrowing the central government of Ukraine, Putin is already changing the main operational directions – the south and the east.







There is reason to believe that he is considering a ‘Korean’ scenario for Ukraine.

That is, he will try to impose a dividing line between the unoccupied and occupied regions of our country.

In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine. Because he is definitely not able to swallow the whole state,’ the press service of the Defense Intelligence Agency quotes Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

He is convinced that the issue of establishing a land corridor to Crimea is still relevant for the Russian fascist regime.

But the main problem for implementing this plan is our unbreakable Mariupol, which has constrained significant enemy forces.

‘The occupiers will try to unite the occupied territories into a single quasi-state entity that will be opposed to independent Ukraine. We already see an attempt to create ‘parallel’ authorities in the occupied territories and force people to give up the hryvnia.

Perhaps they will want to bargain about this at the international level. But the resistance and rallies of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories, the counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the gradual liberation of territories significantly complicate the implementation of the enemy’s plans.

Besides, the season of the all-out Ukrainian partisan safari is about to begin. Then there will be only one relevant scenario left for the Russians – how to survive,’ Budanov concluded.

