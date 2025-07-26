Ukraine lost €1.5 billion in EU aid due to failure to meet commitments.

Ukraine has lost €1.5 billion in financial aid from the European Union due to its failure to meet three of the required “milestones”, and in the second quarter, only six out of eleven tasks have been fulfilled so far, according to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Bukvy informs.

He noted that these “milestones” do not contain any political demands, and some of them could have been met if the relevant draft laws had not been removed from the Verkhovna Rada’s agenda — and if, instead, the focus had not shifted to attempts to dismantle NABU and SAPO.

Ukraine failed to fulfill three critical structural benchmarks under the Ukraine Facility program in Q1 2025. These involved:

Expanding personnel for the High Anti-Corruption Court,

Reforming the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA),

Overhauling the territorial executive-power structure,

Only 3 out of 11 required reforms were completed on time.

As a result, the EU cut the planned fourth tranche from €4.5 billion down to just €3.05 billion, withholding nearly €1.45 billion until reforms are completed, with a 12-month extension window offered

EMPR

