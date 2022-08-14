The EU called on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The EU and 42 countries called on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine.

“We call on the Russian Federation to immediately withdraw its military forces and all other unauthorized personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, its immediate surroundings and all of Ukraine, so that the operator and the Ukrainian authorities can resume their sovereign responsibilities within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine and legitimate operational personnel can perform their duties without external interference, threats and unacceptably difficult working conditions,” reads the joint statement dated August 12 regarding the situation at the ZNPP published on Sunday on the website of the EU delegation to international organizations in Vienna.

The statement also condemned Russia’s use of disinformation in its attempts to justify its illegal actions in Ukraine.

“The international community will hold Russia accountable for its aggression, and Russia must bear the full punishment for its illegal actions in Ukraine,” the document states.

The statement was made on behalf of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the Republic of Korea, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United States America, as well as the European Union.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Since March 4, it has been captured by the Russian military, since then the invaders have been placing military equipment and ammunition on the station site. Since August 5, the occupiers have been constantly shelling the territory of the ZNPP.

