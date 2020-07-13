The Netherlands brings MH17 case against Russia before European Court of Human Rights.

The Dutch government decided to bring Russia before the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) for its role in the downing of Flight MH17 over Ukraine. By submitting an inter-State application, the government is sharing all available and relevant information about the downing of Flight MH17 with the ECtHR.

The contents of the inter-State application will also be incorporated into the Netherlands’ intervention in the individual applications submitted by the victims’ next of kin against Russia to the ECtHR.

What is more, by submitting this inter-State application, the Netherlands stands by all 298 MH17 victims, of 17 different nationalities, and their next of kin.

The UN Security Council will be notified of this step as well.

The government attaches importance to continuing the meetings with Russia on the matter of state responsibility.

