The Netherlands opens its borders to Ukrainians. Tourists will be able to travel according to the “visa-free” rules without additional restrictions, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.









“The Netherlands is open to Ukrainians from 9:00 on July 22 in accordance with the recommendation of the Council of the European Union. Full visa-free travel like in the good old days,” the minister posted on Twitter.

The Netherlands does not require a negative test. The entry of Ukrainian citizens with biometric passports to the Kingdom of the Netherlands is possible for all travel purposes without restrictions and COVID vaccination certificates in accordance with the recommendations of the EU Council.

However, aircraft passengers will have to fill out a special health form.

EMPR

Source: zn.ua

Tags: