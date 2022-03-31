The Russian occupiers signed an act of intention to leave the site of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in the form of a document “acceptance and transfer of protection of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant”, which stated that “there are no claims from the administration of the protected facility in relation to the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by Energoatom.

“Finally confirming their intention to leave Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the occupiers drew up and signed the “act of acceptance and transfer of protection of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant,” in which it is testified that “there are no claims from the administration of the protected facility in relation to the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation,” the Energoatom report says.

It is also reported that the occupiers, which seized the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and other facilities in the Exclusion Zone, marched in two columns towards the Ukrainian border with Belarus.

It is noted that a small number of invaders still remain at the station.

According to the National Nuclear Energy Generating company, a column of Russian military soldiers who were besieging the Chornobyl satellite town of Slavutych is also being formed to move towards Belarus.

Moreover, Energoatom points out that the information about fortifications, trenches, which the Russian military built in the Red Forest, the most polluted in the entire Exclusion Zone, has been confirmed.

“So there is no wonder that the occupiers received significant doses of radiation and panicked at the first signs of the disease. And it manifested itself very quickly. As a result, a riot almost broke out among the military, and they began to leave the place,” stated the company.

The Chornobyl nuclear power plant was reported to be seized by Russian troops on the first day of the aggression, February 24. Only on March 20 was it possible to carry out a partial rotation and evacuation of Chornobyl personnel.

