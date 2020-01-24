The United States of America called on Russia to implement a true ceasefire in Donbas and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty

The US Embassy issued a video appeal to the Russian Federation made by Defense Attaché Colonel Thomas Wofford: “We call on Russia to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.”

The video was recorded to commemorate the anniversary of the shelling of Mariupol by Russian-backed militants. The shelling of Mariupol from Grad and Hurricane MRLS, carried out on January 24, 2015, resulted in 30 killed and over 100 injured.

“Today, together with all Ukrainians, we recall with great sadness the victims of the daring shelling of Mariupol by Russian-controlled militants five years ago. Those chaotic and terrible rocket attacks directed against peaceful Ukrainians were part of an attack by forces controlled by Russia and a complete violation of the Minsk agreements,” noted the colonel.

He stressed that today Russia continues to fuel humanitarian, economic and environmental crises. He also added that over 13 thousand Ukrainians had already died as a result of the war in Donbas.

П'ята річниця обстрілу Маріуполя 🇺🇦 П'ять років тому в цей день в наслідок обстрілу Маріуполя підконтрольними Росії бойовиками загинуло 30 осіб і понад 100 отримали поранення. Росія не виконала своїх зобов'язань за Мінськими угодами та продовжує розпалювати гуманітарну, економічну та екологічну кризу. Росія повинна здійснити справжнє припинення вогню, відвести свої сили, підтримати виведення незаконних збройних формувань, що діють на сході України, та поважати міжнародно визнані кордони та суверенітет України..

“We call on Russia to implement a true ceasefire, withdraw its forces, support the disbanding of the illegal armed groups operating in eastern Ukraine, and respect Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders and sovereignty. The United States stands firmly on the side of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!” he stated.

