The White House extends sanctions against Russia over Crimea

The White House published on Februsary 25, 2020 a Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Ukraine that extens sanctions against Russia over Crimea.









The President of United States declared a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act declared on March 6, 2014, and the measures adopted on that date, on March 16, 2014, on March 20, 2014, on December 19, 2014, and on September 20, 2018 to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States constituted by the actions and policies of persons that undermine democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine; threaten its peace, security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; and contribute to the misappropriation of its assets.

The actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation with respect to Ukraine undermine democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine; threaten its peace, security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; and contribute to the misappropriation of its assets.

The actions and policies addressed in mentioned above Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), the President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump continues for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660.

Source: The White House

