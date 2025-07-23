Trump: I have a feeling that not every dollar went toward weapons for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump questions Ukraine’s use of military aid funds, in particular weapons for Ukraine.

Speaking at the White House on July 22, 2025 in a speech published by Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed doubts that Ukraine had spent all of the U.S.-allocated military aid as intended.

According to Trump, the funds provided by former President Joe Biden — either in equipment or cash — may not have been used appropriately.

“Biden gave away $350 billion – whether in equipment or, worse, in cash. So one day, we’d like to know what really happened, right?”

They were supposed to buy equipment, but I have a feeling not every dollar went toward that,” Trump said.

Despite the criticism, Trump acknowledged the courage with which Ukrainians are defending themselves and said they would likely be able to continue doing so, especially now that NATO countries are purchasing American weapons.

