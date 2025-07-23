Trump: I have a feeling that not every dollar went toward weapons for Ukraine
Trump: I have a feeling that not every dollar went toward weapons for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump questions Ukraine’s use of military aid funds, in particular weapons for Ukraine.

Speaking at the White House on July 22, 2025 in a speech published by Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed doubts that Ukraine had spent all of the U.S.-allocated military aid as intended.

According to Trump, the funds provided by former President Joe Biden — either in equipment or cash — may not have been used appropriately.

“Biden gave away $350 billion – whether in equipment or, worse, in cash. So one day, we’d like to know what really happened, right?”

They were supposed to buy equipment, but I have a feeling not every dollar went toward that,” Trump said.

Despite the criticism, Trump acknowledged the courage with which Ukrainians are defending themselves and said they would likely be able to continue doing so, especially now that NATO countries are purchasing American weapons.

EMPR

Tags:
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!

BTC: bc1q8upc9tz04lw6nhhdk9qrj5206xaua0a7sacevv

ETH: 0x195cc1eA2CF09d90e3752E89508F2D2689dFD561

SOL: A8PDL6J6L8i8UFR6yuBhZoE9qpMwugq1c4V4JAouSGhv

You can also use Trust Wallet

Or by check to our representative at EuromaidanPR, POB 9576, Washington, DC 20016

Related Articles
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!
About Ukraine Front Lines
Ukraine Front Lines is the Independent Citizen Media, which disseminates truthful news on the latest updates from Ukraine. Learn More

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?