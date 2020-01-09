Western intelligence services: Ukrainian “Boeing” in Tehran was not shot down by a missile

Western intelligence agencies believe that the plane of the International Airlines of Ukraine, which crashed in Iranian Tehran, was not shot down by a missile.









This was reported by Reuters, referring to a source in Canada’s security service. According to a previous version, the plane crashed due to a technical error.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, there is evidence of overheating of one of the plane’s engine.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, there is evidence of overheating of one of the plane’s engine. It should be reminded that Bellingcat started to investigate the version about an attack on the Ukrainian Boeing in Tehran from the Thor missile system after a photo of a head of the missile appeared online. The head was allegedly found on the scene of the accident.

Source: Twitter, Ashkan Monfared

Toremind, on January 8, the plane of the International Airlines of Ukraine crashed in Iran; 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed. Flight PS752 took off from Tehran International Airport at 6.10 a.m. and disappeared from radars a few minutes after its departure.

The plane was carrying 11 citizens of Ukraine, including nine 9 crew members, 82 citizens of Iran, 63 citizens of Canada, 10 citizens of Sweden, four citizens of Afghanistan, three citizens of Germany and three citizens of the United Kingdom.

According to Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk, the State Aviation Service banned Ukraine-registered carriers from operating in the airspace over Iran and Iraq from January 9, 2020, at 00:00.

EMPR

Sources: reuters, unian

Tags: