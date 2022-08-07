World about Ukraine: August 7, 2022

The latest updates from the world press on events in Ukraine in the daily EMPR digest as of August 7, 2022.

Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine

170,000 tons of corn and other food sailed from Ukrainian ports.

The minister of infrastructure says they plan to make the ports accept 100 ships a month. Ships headed for Istanbul, Iskenderun, China and Italy.

Read the full article on AlJazeera.

Rockets strike near spent-fuel storage at an occupied nuclear site. Ukraine and Russia blame each other.

Russia shelled the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, thus violating the principles of nuclear safety. Radiation levels at the plant are within normal limits. Russia wanted to cause a blackout in the south of the country. Russian authorities blame Ukraine.

Read the full article on NYTimes.

Ukrainian risks her life to rescue wild animals from war

Ukrainian Natalia, in cooperation with UA Animals, rescued more than 300 animals from the war and found them a new home. There are 133 animals in her Popova shelter. Many of the animals were rescued from hot spots in Ukraine. She funded the shelter with her own money before the war, but now had to turn to loans and donations.

Read the full article on apnews.

Amnesty International’s Ukraine chief resigns after report criticizes Kyiv

The head of the organization announced her resignation after criticism of the Ukrainian army. The report said that Ukrainian forces were harming civilians and that they were based in residential buildings. The report was criticized by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and he said that the organization is trying to shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim.

Read the full article on the Washington Post.

Oscar winner Jessica Chastain arrives in Ukraine

The actress arrived in Kiev by train and visited the Okhmatdet Children’s Hospital. She gave the children presents and hospital staff told how the hospital worked in wartime. Jessica plans to visit Irpin and meet the President of Ukraine.

Read the full article on the news dept.

Share this:

Tags: