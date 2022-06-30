World news about Ukraine: June 30, 2022

The latest updates from Ukraine by the world news media outlets as of June 30, 2022.







The Washington Post: A Russian mall attack killed at least 20. Putin falsely claims army doesn’t strike civilians.

The Russian rocket attack on a shopping mall in Ukraine killed up to 20 people. The Russian president denies that the Russian army is striking civilian targets. Volodymyr Zelensky said that the international community should consider Russia a terrorist state.

The Guardian: Ukraine says it has pushed Russian forces from Snake Island

Ukrainian defenders shared the news about the ousting of Russian troops from Snake Island. Bogdan howitzers played a major role in defeating Russian forces.

Russia says the troops are tactically retreating to allow grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

The New York Times: The U.K. pledges to nearly double its military funding for Ukraine

Britain will send Ukraine 1.2 billion dollars to strengthen Ukraine’s military potential. Britain has already donated $2.8 billion to the war effort.

Ukraine’s war management costs $5 billion a month, and current international support is not enough to cover such expenses.

BBC: Scottish ministers pledge £65m to Ukraine war effort

Scotland has allocated £65 million to provide modern equipment and vital kits for soldiers. The Scottish government had previously provided £4 million for humanitarian aid and £3 million for medical supplies to Ukraine.

The country understands the obvious need to maximize international efforts to support Ukraine, but the finance minister said this should not be seen as a precedent for future funding decisions.

The Sun: Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko breaks Wimbledon’s strict dress code for national tribute

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko broke the strict dress code at a tennis match pinning the flag to her shirt. She did it to show support for her country where there is a war. Lesya donates ten percent of her prize money to the war effort.

The Associated Press: US to send $800M in military aid to Ukraine

Joe Biden said the U.S. will provide $800 million in aid to Ukraine to fight Russia. The aid will include advanced air defense systems, anti-battery radars and additional munitions for HIMARS. In total, the U.S. has allocated $7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since late February.

