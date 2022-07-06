World press about Ukraine: digest as of July 6, 2022

What writes the world press about the latest events from Ukraine in EMPR digest as of July 6, 2022.







Ukrainian soldiers land in Britain for military training

The Ukrainian military has already arrived in the UK to undergo military training that will help increase their combat capabilities. The training will take place at military ranges across Britain. Also, Boris Johnson said that Britain promises to send Ukraine more military equipment soon.

Read more on the Washington Post.

Nearly 9m people have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion

It is known that as of today, 8.793 million Ukrainians have left the country. After seven civilians were killed in a day in Donetsk, people are being urged to flee from there. Russia continues to try to consolidate control of Luhansk oblast and gradually move closer to Sloviansk.

Read more on the Guardian.

Irish PM visits areas of war-torn Kyiv

Micheál Martin came to Ukraine to show solidarity and support for the country. He visited Borodyanka, Irpen and Bucha where he saw the devastation left by Russia. Ireland has been actively involved in helping Ukraine, welcoming more than 36,000 Ukrainian refugees, as well as providing 20 million euros in humanitarian aid.

Read more on BBC.

Russia claims advanced US rocket launchers destroyed in Ukraine

Russia says their army destroyed two HIMARS near Donbass. The ministry also said that they destroyed two ammunition depots. Ukraine denied the false Russian version.

Thanks to weapons from the West, Ukraine was able to push back thousands of Russian soldiers.

Read more on AlJazeera.

In the United States issued a coin in honor of the defenders of the Snake

The White House has issued a $100 coin to honor Ukrainian defenders of Serpent Island, where the Russians tried to strike. Pre-orders are already being accepted and 20% of the coin’s sales will be spent to help Ukrainian refugees.

Read more on the Perild.

The Prime Minister Shmygal on aid to Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Ukraine spoke about the results of the agreements during the International Conference in Lugano.

Ukraine will receive an additional $1.9 billion in aid. This money will be used for financial support, development of agrarian sector and digital transformation projects.

Read more on Top News.

