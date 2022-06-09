World press about Ukraine: digest as of June 9, 2022

Read what the World press say about Ukraine in the dayly digest as of June 9, 2022.

The New York Times: At 82, a Ukrainian artist with memories of World War II tries to capture the current disaster on canvas.

Vladimir Titulenko expresses his feelings about the war through his painting. One of his paintings is “Spring in Rusaniv” with blossoming wildflowers, flaming Russian tanks and the bodies of two Russian soldiers. Another painting is dedicated to Mariupol, which depicts the ruined city and a Madonna-like figure cradling a child. Artist’s granddaughter also has her painting and it was going to be auctioned off to raise money for the Ukrainian army.







The Washington Post: Hacked Russian radio station broadcasts Ukrainian anthem

The Ukrainian patriotic song “Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow” and national anthem was unexpectedly heard in the online broadcast of Russian Radio. The channel’s editor-in-chief stated that the Internet broadcast had been hacked.

Russian government websites and state media have faced a wave of hacker attacks since Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24.

iNews: British soldiers captured by Russian forces sentenced to death by a court in separatist Donetsk

British soldiers Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were captured in May by Russian army while fighting in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol. They were fighting in the regular Ukrainian armed forces, but Russian separatists said they are “mercenaries”.

The Supreme Court of the DNR handed down its first verdict on the death penalty of British soldiers as well as Moroccan citizen Saaudun Brahim.

CNN: Russia has started paying Mariupol pensioners in rubles, according to Ukrainian official

Pensions in Mariupol began to be paid in Russian rubles in cash. The adviser to the Ukrainian mayor said that this process is not organized.

RIA Novosti has reported that 46,000 applications for pension payments have been received, and that DNR has begun paying out those benefits.

The Guardian: Ukrainian journalist confronts Russia’s Sergei Lavrov with grain theft claim

A Ukrainian journalist visited Ankara and asked Sergei Lavrov an unwanted question about grain exports. He raised his hand throughout the question and answer session, but realized that the organizers would not let him speak and decided to intervene loudly. Lavrov looked embarrassed by this question.

Reuters: Ukraine says troops holding on to Sievierodonetsk, advance in south

The Ukrainian army is dragging Russians into street battles to neutralize Russia’s artillery advantage. It has advanced in such battles in the eastern city of Severodonetsk, but they need more artillery to compensate for Russia’s massive firepower. In the south, the Ukrainian Army seized new positions during a counterattack in the Kherson region.

