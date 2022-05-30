World press about Ukraine: digest as of May 30, 2022







Reuters: Putin says ready to facilitate unfettered grain supply from Ukraine

President of Russian Federation stated that Russia may export significant volumes of fertilizers and food if sanctions are lifted from Moscow.

The Republic World: Mariupol. Civilian Death Toll In Region May Be Higher Than Estimated 22K, Says Official

According to local authorities, Russian occupiers buried 16,000 Mariupol residents in mass graves, and 25 new trench sectors appeared at the Old Crimean Cemetery.

NDTV: Surrendered Ukraine Soldiers May Face Death Penalty

Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers from the Azovstal steel plant surrendered to Russian occupiers this month after holding out in underground tunnels for weeks. Russia describes the Azov regiment as a neo-Nazi organisation to be brought to trial.

TVN 24: Ukrainians marched through Warsaw to show gratitude to Poles

A march and concert of variety of Ukrainian and Polish artists went in Warsaw to thank the Polish people. There was also a fair at the Castle Square.

TVP World: “Save Ukraine – Stop War” charity concert took place in Berlin

A charity concert was held with Ukrainian and foreign artists in Berlin and Kyiv. The main purpose was to raise funds for the purchase of medical care and supplies to the wounded and injured Ukrainians.

Japan Times: For Russian-speaking Ukrainians, language clubs offer way to defy invaders

Ukraine’s population of Russian speakers are trying to speak Ukrainian in their daily lives despite the difficult transition to another language. Volunteers and teachers at the language school help them to cope with this task.

The Washington Post: Kherson starts shipping grain to Russia

The occupied region has started shipping grain from stores accumulated after last year’s harvest to Russia.

BBC: Ukraine war. Eurovision trophy sold to buy drones for Ukraine

The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra have sold their Eurovision trophy for $900,000 to raise money for the war in Ukraine. The money would be used to purchase three Ukrainian-made PD-2 drones.

Aljazeera: Lithuanians crowdfund $5.4m for combat drone to Ukraine

Lithuania has demonstrated its full support for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. It only took Lithuanians three days to donate money and buy advanced military drone to target Russian forces.

New York Times: An explosion in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol appears to target a pro-Kremlin leader.

An explosion rocked Melitopol outside the office of the pro-Kremlin head of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky early on Monday. As a result, two people were injured.

The Wall Street Journal: Biden Says U.S. Won’t Give Ukraine Rockets That Could Strike Into Russia

Ukraine is expecting to receive rocket systems that are necessary to battle Russia’s offensive in the Donbas region.

The Sun: Russians annihilate Ukrainian town ‘in 8 SECONDS’ with flurry of vacuum bomb blasts

The Russian army annihilates the village of Novomykhailivka with thermobaric weapons, causing enormous damage by a shockwave.

The Guardian: French journalist killed by shrapnel from Russian shell in eastern Ukraine

A French journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, who was covering the ongoing war, has been killed after a humanitarian bus was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell in the city of Sievierodonetsk.

CNN: On the front lines with a family fighting for Ukraine

A brave man with his two adult sons joined the army to go the front lines.

The Daily Mail: Prince Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks is joined by her son Felix as she hands out aid on charity mission to Ukraine and despairs over the ‘utter destruction’ caused by Russian attacks

The article is about 54-year-old India, who had travelled to Ukraine to help people impacted by Russian attacks together with her son Felix.

