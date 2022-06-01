World press about Ukraine: EMPR digest as of June 1, 2022

The Washington Post: Ukraine unveils ‘simplified’ adoption process as war disrupts orphanages







Many orphanages in Ukraine had to send their children abroad because of the war. The adoption procedure is quite complicated, so the government has launched a “simplified procedure” using the Diia portal. Potential parents will be able to submit an initial request for a consultation online.

CNN: War has killed more than 240 children and “shattered” the lives of millions

On Children’s Day, the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office reported that 243 children have died and 446 others have been injured in Ukraine since the start of the war. Thousands of educational institutions were also damaged. Moreover, several million Ukrainian children around the world are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Aljazeera: Germany to supply modern IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine

The German chancellor promises to send the most modern air defence systems to Ukraine. They will help Ukrainian defenders shield against Russian attacks. In addition, Ukrainian army will be provided with radar systems capable of locate artillery.

The NewYork Times: U.S. to Send Ukraine $700 Million in Military Aid, Including Advanced Rockets

President Biden said that US will send Ukraine advanced rocket systems and munitions, because the Russian invaders makes gains in the eastern part of the country. Ukraine’s leaders assured that they would not use it to strike deep inside Russia.

The Guardian: Luhansk governor says Russia now controls 70% of Sievierodonetsk

Russian militaries control 70% of the city at the moment. Ukrainian president reported that Kyiv’s forces were losing to 100 soldiers every day. The Luhansk regional governor said that a tank with nitric acid was hit at a chemical plant.

Global News: Ukraine cities in path of Russia’s offensive in Donbas urged to evacuate

Sloviansk seems to be the next target of Russia’s army.

One missile exploded on the street early Tuesday, another attack followed on Wednesday. As a result, 3 homes were destroyed. People are being urged to evacuate.

Al Arabia: Switzerland veto Danish request to send Swiss-made armored vehicles to Ukraine

The Swiss government has vetoed Denmark’s request on the grounds of the country’s neutrality. Neutral country requires foreign countries that buy Swiss weapon to sought permission to re-export them. Switzerland took European Union sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for invading Ukraine.

BBC: Scotland v Ukraine – Tartan Army to sing opponents’ anthem

Scottish fans will be given flyers with the Ukrainian anthem to sing along in support of their World Cup play-off rivals. Many Ukrainians came to Ukraine’s first competitive game since the Russian invasion. The National Pipers of Scotland support Scotland as a football team, but also support the Ukrainian people in their battle.

Republic World: Pope Francis Calls For Not Using Ukrainian Wheat As ‘weapon Of War’

Ukraine exports vast amounts of grain to countries all over the world, so Pope expressed deep concern about the Ukrainian grain blockade. He asked for unblocking of Ukrainian ports so that wheat exports can resume. Russia is accused of blocking and stealing Ukrainian crops.

