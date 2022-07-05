World press about Ukraine: July 5, 2022







Reuters published a report about the theft of Ukrainian grain by Russia and its transportation on Zhibek Zholy, which Turkey detained off the Black Sea coast. According to documents reviewed by the agency, Ukraine had already asked Ankara to detain it earlier. On July 3, Reuters reporters spotted the vessel 1 km off the coast in Sakarya province.

The BBC released an article about teachers in Ukraine joining the Ukrainian army while continuing to teach students online. The teacher, Fedir Shandor, told the BBC in an interview that he has been teaching for many years, so he can’t give up his life’s work even on the front lines. More than 900 teachers from all over Ukraine have joined the battle against Russia.

CNN published an article about the raising of the Ukrainian flag on Snake Island. In an interview, Spokesperson of the Southern Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 1st Capt. Natalia Humeniuk told CNN that the Ukrainian flag is on Snake Island, but has not yet been raised because it is awaiting the arrival of troops.

FRANCE 24 interviewed Liz Truss. UK Foreign Ministe said Britain will continue to support Ukraine as long as the country fights Russia. She also said that diplomatic tensions between Paris and London have been lifted as Western nations unite to support Ukraine.

