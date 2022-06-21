World press about Ukraine: digest as of June 21, 2022

EMPR daily digest World press about Ukraine as of June 21, 2022.







The Guardian: Nobel peace prize auctioned by Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov fetches record $103.5m

The Nobel Peace Prize managed to sell at auction for $103.5 million. The medal was sold to an unknown bidder over the phone.

Muratov did not expect to raise such a large sum for Ukrainians. He will donate the monetary award of $500,000 to charity.

WioNews: Actor Ben Stiller visits Ukraine, calls President Zelensky his ‘hero’

Actor Ben Stiller visited Kiev and met with the president of Ukraine. He called Zelensky a hero and they discussed the needs of temporarily displaced people in Ukraine. Ben also visited Irpen and was horrified by the destruction he saw.

24 happening: Russian bombing in Kharkiv region killed 3 people and injured 7 last night

At least three civilians were killed and seven were injured in northern Kharkiv region as a result of the Russian bombing.

Such districts of the region as Kiev, Industrial, Saltiv and Nemisliani districts of Kharkiv came under fire.

Republic World: Luxembourg’s PM Xavier Bettel arrives in Kyiv to show ‘solidarity’ with Ukrainian people

On June 2, the president of Ukraine addressed members of parliament and called on Luxembourg to help impose tougher sanctions against Russia and invited Bettel to Kiev. Luxembourg’s prime minister arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday to support the Ukrainian people.

The country has already frozen 4 billion euros in Russian assets as a result of EU sanctions.

Reuters: Ukraine detains senior public figures suspected of spying for Russia

Ukraine has detained a high-ranking government official and a major businessman suspected of involvement in an alleged Russian spy network. They were passing intelligence information to the enemy: from the state of Ukrainian defense capabilities to agreements on the state border and personal data of Ukrainian law enforcers. Russia paid them from $2,000 per assignment.

CBS: Death of 2nd American fighting in Ukraine confirmed as Russia steps up assault in the east

The United States has confirmed the death of a 52-year-old American who fought against Russia in Ukraine. He was killed in action in a village in the south of the country due to increased Russian rocket fire. Three Americans are already known to have been killed in Ukraine.

APA news: Belarus concentrates about 4,000 military near borders of Ukraine

Belarus assembled 4,000 of its troops near Ukraine’s borders.

There are Russian troops there and Russia can quickly move its troops to Belarus and prepare an offensive.

The army of Belarus has about 60,000 men, but the authorities want to create a Southern Operational Command, so they are actively recruiting people into the army.

