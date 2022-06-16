World press digest about Ukraine: June 16, 2022

World press about Ukraine. Daily digest as of June 16, 2022.







The Guardian: UK aims sanctions at Russians accused of abducting Ukrainian children

The UK has expressed its disapproval of Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children to Russia, sending new sanctions against the people involved in it.

Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian children’s rights commissioner, was subjected to the UK sanctions. Ukraine accused her of organizing the kidnapping of more than 2,000 vulnerable children forcibly removed from Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The Washington Post: Estonian leader urges faster help for Ukraine amid signs of war fatigue

Kaja Kallas believes that Ukraine’s allies need to accelerate their military assistance and that it is important for Europe and the U.S. to remain focused on helping Ukraine win, despite the waning public attention to the war.

She is concerned that we are hearing calls for peace talks, which means Ukraine should give up some of its territory.

Al Jazeera: French, German, Italian leaders in 1st Kyiv trip since invasion

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy arrived in Kyiv early Thursday morning.

They are preparing for talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Later Thursday, the group visited the Kyiv suburb of Irpen.

The trip came a day before the EU executive committee is expected to recommend advancing Ukraine’s application to join the bloc, which EU leaders are expected to approve at a summit in Brussels next week.

Top News: They hit with fragmentation shells: After yesterday’s shelling of Kostiantynivka, three civilians were injured and one died

Due to yesterday’s Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka, one person was killed and three were wounded. The Russians probably hit with shrapnel shells. A private sector was also affected.

Euronews: Back on track: Ukraine uses sleeper trains to rehouse war-hit locals

Many Ukrainians affected by the war were relocated to a sleeper train provided by the Ukrainian railway company.

It consists of five cars, which can accommodate up to 25 families.

Each wagon has everything you need, from air conditioning to Wi-Fi.

Internet access is provided by the Starlink company

The New York Times: NATO’s meeting focuses on plans to counter Russia and China.

NATO defense ministers discussed how to help Ukraine, including promises of new longer-range artillery and coastal defense missiles. They also discussed how to move toward greater deterrence of Russian ambitions.

NATO is preparing ways to defend and strengthen its member states more quickly against Russian aggression.

Daily Mail: Russian spy plot foiled: GRU agent posing as a 33-year-old Brazilian intern fails in bid to access The Hague’s International Criminal Court which is probing war crimes in Ukraine

Russia tried to infiltrate the International Criminal Court in The Hague with a spy posing as a Brazilian trainee. The AIVD said it denied entry to a GRU Russian military intelligence officer in April as a “threat to national security.” If successful, the man could have recruited Russian intelligence sources, gathered potentially compromising information, and even influenced ICC criminal proceedings.

