In Dmytro Zolotukhin stream, he highlighted that the Amnesty International issue on Ukraine has a specific name. And he think he found it.

It is Donatella Rovera. She has worked for Amnesty for 20 years, observing conflicts in Sudan, Libya, Gaza, and Syria. She was born in Italy in the family of an Argentinian and a Roma of Romanian origin. She studied in France and Britain, where she attended the School for Oriental and African Studies of London University. Beyond any doubt, it is the study of Africa and the Middle East that gives her expertise in Russian aggression, since they are absolutely not as different as chalk and cheese.

Ms. Rovera is firmly convinced that she is absolutely right, and therefore, even if you add not only Oksana Pokalchuk to the “Peacemaker”, but also all the Amnesty employees, they will be very happy and hand out medals to each other for the fact that they “even drew attention of Ukrainian nationalists”.

They live on our resentment. And they believe this is the indicator of their professional work. She answers the question, “Should we be concerned about where the weapons in Ukraine go?” without a moment’s thought, “of course, because a lot of weapons remained in the hands of ISIS when the USA provided weapons to the Iraqi forces, and they left Mosul in 2014.”

Anyway, as I have already emphasized, this is not only a Ukrainian problem. Having given human rights activities to metamodernism, where there is room for blaming the victim alongside criticism of the aggressor, Amnesty got engaged in autophagy – devouring its own reputation, as well as colleagues’ reputations.

For example, no matter how the war in Ukraine ends – the Ukrainian office of Amnesty is DONE! That means they will no longer be able to help anyone or protect their rights… Because Rovera has trusted her judgment over the future of human rights activities in the world.

And it doesn’t matter whether she gets Russian money for it. Destroying the potential of human rights protection in the narcissistic haze of arrogant experts, for whom Iraqi Mosul and Ukrainian Kharkiv are the same things, is a fact that has already happened.

Rovera and people like her commit a crime!

Not against Ukraine… Against their colleagues.

But there is also good news. Such organizations as the Red Cross, OSCE, Amnesty, and UN Security Council have proven to be not only helpless but also harmful to the development of humanity. To tell good from bad.

And this means they will be gone, and something new will come up instead.

EMPR

Share this:

Tags: