New Prosecutor General filed 5 cases against the former President Poroshenko

New Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova filed 5 cases against the former President Petro Poroshenko for the appointment of judges of the Supreme Court.









Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has included in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations information about possible misconduct of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and others in appointing judges to the Supreme Court in 2017 and 2019.

Venediktova has filed a case against Poroshenko upon the request of the judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

The plaintiffs claim that the grounds for Presidential Decrees No. 357/2017 as of November 10, 2017 and No. 195/2019 as of May 7, 2019 “On Appointment of Judges of the Supreme Court” do not comply with the Constitution of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine “On the Judicial System and the Status of Judges.”

The case against Poroshenko was brought under Article 364, Part 2 (abuse of power or office), Art. 376, Part 2 (interference with the activities of the judiciary), Art. 382, Part 4 (failure to comply with a court decision), Article 109, Parts 1, 2 (actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation was entrusted to investigators of the State Bureau of Investigations. Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General’s Office exercise procedural control over the pre-trial investigation.

