Western media report that Ukraine has allegedly agreed to limit the size of its army to 800,000 and is “generally” in favor of an updated peace agreement from the United States.

According to the Financial Times, the remaining most sensitive issues — territories and security guarantees — have been elevated to the level of negotiations between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Also, according to CBS News, Ukraine agrees with the peace proposal, with only “minor details” left to finalize, an official representative said, but there have been no comments from Russia so far.

Today, U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will meet with Russians in Abu Dhabi to present an updated version of the “peace plan.”

The head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, is also in the city and is conducting negotiations with Driscoll. Whether Budanov is in direct contact with the Russian side is unknown, the Financial Times adds.