Ukraine Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk has just resigned.

Oleksiy Goncharuk adressed approptiate statement to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Photo credits: Nazar Prykhodko

The statement dated March 3, 2020.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine at today’s parlimentary session (at 4pm Kyiv time) will make final desicion on this issue.

Meantime, Presidental party “Servant of the People” proposes to appoint Denys Shmygal as a new Prime Minister of Ukraine.

This candidate potentially comes from Akhmetov quote, sorces says.

EMPR