Ukraine’s Parliament votes to approve new PM, cabinet: names

At an extraordinary sitting on March 4 Ukraine Parliament accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

The Cabinet was automatically dissolved.

Denys Shmyhal was voted in as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine.

New PM of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. Photo credits: depo.ua

He served as Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories in Honcharuk’s government from early February 2020.

Rada (the Parliament) also voted to approve the new composition of the cabinet. The 15 approved ministers are:

Vice Prime Minister on European and Euro-Atlantic Integration: Vadym Prystaiko. Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers: Oleh Nemchinov. Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories: Oleksiy Reznikov. Minister of Digital Transformation: Mykhailo Fedorov. Interior Minister: Arsen Avakov. Minister of Veteran Affairs: Serhiy Bessarab. Minister of the Affairs of the Young and of Sports: Vadym Huttsait. Healthcare Minister: Illya Yemets. Minister of Infrastructure: Vladyslav Krykliy. Minister of Social Policy: Maryna Lazebna. Minister of Justice: Denys Malyuska. Minister of Finance: Ihor Umanskyi. Minister for Development of Communities and Territories: Oleksiy Chernyshov. Defense Minister: Andriy Taran. Foreign Affairs Minister: Dmytro Kuleba.

No appointments were made to the posts of agriculture, culture, economy, energy, education and science ministers.

At another extraordinary parliamentary on March 5 Rada is set to change the Prosecutor General.

EMPR

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Radio Svoboda, DT.ua