Ukrainian karateka Maria Hnes leads a campaign raising scholarships for young athletes whose parents serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, helping them continue sports despite war.

The face of the campaign became Ukrainian karateka from Chernivtsi, Maria Hnes (Leader Club).

The Ukrainian Karate Federation (UKF) announced the launch of a fundraising campaign for scholarships for Ukrainian children athletes whose father, mother, or both parents serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was reported by TSN.

The goal of the campaign is to help young athletes continue practicing sports despite the difficult circumstances their families face due to the war.

The campaign was initiated by American singer and volunteer of Ukrainian descent Kelsie Kimberlin, who has actively supported Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The project is implemented by the Kelsie Kimberlin Foundation. The face of the campaign is Ukrainian karateka from Chernivtsi, Maria Hnes (Leader Club), known for her principled stance when she refused to stand on the podium alongside a representative of the aggressor country.

The first to announce support for this significant project was philanthropist, entrepreneur, and main sponsor of the UKF, Vasyl Kostiuk. His contribution became a strong signal to launch the campaign and an example of corporate social responsibility.

It should be noted that at the end of August, a music video was shot in Kyiv for the song “Champion,” which Kelsie Kimberlin dedicated to Maria Hnes. The premiere of the video is expected soon. The Kimberlin team is also preparing a documentary about Ukrainian children athletes, their fight for victories in sports arenas and in life during the war.