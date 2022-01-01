Home Uncategorized EU, US, NATO and OSCE hold first joint talks on Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine

EU, US, NATO and OSCE hold first joint talks on Russia's military buildup around Ukraine

Russian troops around Ukraine

Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine discussed: EU, US, NATO and OSCE hold first joint talks.



EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell took part in the first quadrilateral conference call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Poland, UNN reports. The parties discussed Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine, UNN reports citing the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The talks were held “in the context of continued transatlantic and multilateral coordination in regards to European security”.

“They discussed Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine as well as ongoing bilateral and international diplomatic engagements related to Russian attempts to redefine security arrangements in Europe. They reaffirmed the need to uphold the fundamental principles of the existing European security architecture,” the statement said.

The parties “underlined their determination to continue intense consultations on identifying ways to solve the situation through bilateral and multilateral diplomatic engagement and by presenting a strong, clear and united transatlantic front.”

EU foreign ministers will continue their discussions on the issue at a forthcoming EU Council meeting in Brussels on Monday. Mr. Borrell invited Secretary Blinken to join the meeting.

