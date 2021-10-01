For whom Medvedev “sings”?

I see no point in quoting the latest article by Dmitry Medvedev, a man who “does not make any politics in Russia.” It has already been widely publicized.







Almost all Ukrainian “experts” are of the same opinion. The ex-president of the Russian Federation and also the ex-chairman of its government just “took the opportunity” to remind us about himself. Remind by repeating the latest “trick” of the incumbent president and publishing an article about Ukraine.

Another scandalous thing about the article is that Medvedev is sincerely trying to insult Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

But the Russian electorate may ask itself tomorrow: if Zelensky is so weak and clumsy, why hasn’t Ukraine surrendered yet?

As for other messages of Medvedev’s article, not everything is cut and dried here.

The fact that today Medvedev is far from his former influence and popularity does not mean that his sleazes will not be heard by those for whom they are intended. It is ridiculous to talk about the historical authenticity of the “facts” given by Medvedev in his article as well as, by the way, in the article of the current Kremlin boss himself. But the goals of both of these “opuses” are not to reproduce a picture of historical authenticity.

To my mind, Ukrainian expert on Ukraine’s national security, information warfare and competitive intelligence, as well as former deputy minister of information policy of Ukraine (2017-2019) Dmytro Zolotukhin’s opinion of Medvedev’s article is the closest to the truth.

He links the publication of Medvedev’s article to the Russian visit of Ms. Victoria Nuland, US Assistant Secretary of State for Political Affairs. Moreover, the issue of Ukraine was raised at this meeting. Medvedev’s article appeared just then and was intended to convey certain “messages” to Ms. Nuland, as well as to level the “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” thesis.

Well, Putin would really like to start a “new format” of relations between Russia and the United States.

As another Ukrainian national security expert, Oleksiy Kopytko, head of the National Security Information and Analytical Center of Ukraine (2014-2015), aptly remarked, “Russian networks are already disseminating the message that Medvedev’s opus is the last warning for the Ukrainian authorities which will be followed by total ignoring.”

Today, the only things Ukraine can discuss with Russia are de-occupation and the payment of appropriate compensation under international law. Therefore, Russia’s attempts to discuss Ukraine directly with the U.S. will continue.

As for Nuland’s meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, he has already said that the Russian party failed to make much progress in these talks.

Thus, Ukraine’s foreign policy is on the right track.

And finally. Of course, Medvedev, when ordering this article to his PR people, could not miss a moment to remind about himself once again. But not to the world, not to Ukraine, and not even to Russia. Yoo-hoo, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Andria Lortkipanidze, Information and analytical center of national security of Ukraine for EMPR

Tags: