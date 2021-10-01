Ukraine and Russia war news: daily updates as of October 6, 2021

Ukraine and Russia war news from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 6, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.







(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine during the day of October 6, 2021. The enemy used of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (2 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times), Krymske (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Krymske (2 times),

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times), Troykhizbenka, Krasnogorivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske (2 times),

small arms – near Krymske (2 times), Novotoshkivske (2 times), Troykhizbenka,

(2) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR