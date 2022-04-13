Home » Buy me a fighter jet

Buy me a fighter jet

, 0

Since the beginning of the war, we have been begging NATO to close our skies. Or provide us with fighter jets. But the governments of the world are afraid of escalation and the conflict spreading beyond Ukraine.

We ask you, Philanthropist, to use your financial, organizational and political capabilities to buy and hand over a fighter jet to us.

We need your help! We need a fighter jet! Whoever you are – a businessman, an IT specialist, an actor or a singer, whichever nationality you are or country you live in – you can help us to stop the terror❌

We will help you find, buy and transfer a fighter jet to the Air Force of Ukraine:

🔹Contact us by email.

🔹Our experts will advise you on technical and legal issues

🔹Feel the gratitude of millions of hearts!

info@buymeafighterjet.com

More info: https://buymeafighterjet.com

Video source: Buy me a fighter jet

Tags:
Related Articles



Follow me on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Pink Floyd has joined with Andriy Khlyvnyuk to support Ukraine

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?