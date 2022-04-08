Pink Floyd has joined with Andriy Khlyvnyuk to support Ukraine￼

Pink Floyd has joined support for Ukraine as on February 24 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine with full scale invasion.

BoomBox singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk ended his US tour and returned home to Kyiv to defend his country.

Three days later, he posted a video on Instagram, singing the Ukrainian song of resistance ‘The Red Viburnum in the Meadow’.

Now Pink Floyd has joined with Andriy to support his message of resistance with a new song ‘Hey Hey, Rise Up’.

