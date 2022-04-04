Home » Ukraine: Exposing russia’s Bucha Disinformation

Ukraine: Exposing russia’s Bucha Disinformation

, 0

Anyone who has followed the trial and events surrounding the downing of flight MH17, will be well aware of how russia’s disinformation operates. It fraudulently highlights one small thing to claim one giant genuine thing never happened. And so it is with the slaughter of hundreds of men and women by the russian army in the town of #Bucha and surrounding area near #Ukraine‘s capital Kyiv.

russia’s ministry of defence falsely claims one of the many bodies filmed strewn along a road in Bucha moves – thereby suggesting actors are merely pretending to be dead and russia’s genocidal massacre has been faked. This video exposes russia’s Ministry of Defence for the incompetent con artists they’ve always been. I must say my heart goes out to those civilians brutally murdered by Russia and my heart goes out to the victims family and friends. I’m truly sorry for having to highlight one of the victims in this video – but it had to be done to expose Russia’s shameful lies.

#RussiaInvadedUkraine

Links: Russia’s Ministry of Defence Telegram post with the slowed down version of the video https://t.me/mod_russia/13932 The Expreso.TV video which russia’s Ministry of Defence used and slowed down https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mx9Jl…

Link to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence and the original video https://twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1… – this was widely posted on social media and is a better quality video than those used by russia’s Ministry of Defence and Expreso.TV.

Video credit: Glasnost Gone

Tags:
Related Articles



Follow me on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian serviceman is ready to kill Ukrainians for a medal, Crimea, 2014

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?