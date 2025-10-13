Yuriy Kasyanov: How we bombed the Kremlin

Yuriy Kasyanov claims Ukraine’s volunteer long-range drone unit — which struck Moscow — was disbanded after his whistleblowing on Fire Point; he denounces leadership and vows resistance.

We hid for a long time, protecting our people, bases, vehicles, and aircraft. We haven’t lost a single man in this war.

We feared actions by Russian intelligence services, missile and Shahed strikes. We concealed our results. That’s why it’s so easy to call us “ineffective.” It was reported by Yuriy Kasyanov.

Now I’m more afraid of “our own” than of the enemy. I know how to fight the enemy — I’ve been at war since 2014.

“Our own” don’t kill you in battle — they bomb you with megatons of lies, bury you under so much dirt and fake accusations that you start to drown and can’t even respond. They fabricate a case against you, break you during searches, interrogations, in detention.

You lose everything in a moment. When you die in a war against the enemy, your good name and memory remain. But in a war against an internal enemy, nothing remains.

This is what Yermak and Tatarov are doing right now. Deineko and the law enforcement agencies are just executors.

Don’t believe anything — it’s all lies.

The video is from May 3, 2023. We didn’t post it earlier, fearing Putin’s retaliation. Now we’re posting it because we’re being killed by “our own.”

Yuriy Kasyanov: Good evening, my name is Yuriy Kasyanov. I am an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a drone operator, and at the same time the very same terrorist who wanted to kill Putin in the Kremlin this night. Actually I am Russian-speaking — that’s how it turned out — so I will speak Russian, the language of the occupier, although I am one of those people who since 2014 stood up to defend Ukraine, the same person whom they say crucified the boy in his underwear, the same one who ate bullfinches, bombed peaceful residents of Donbas and carried out various other criminal actions for which the Kremlin constantly accuses us and which are allegedly the pretext for starting the war.

Well, first I must say right away that I had no order to kill Putin. It was my initiative, or rather the initiative of my unmanned aerial vehicles, which suddenly in flight decided to turn and fly to the Kremlin. Not to kill Putin — although we wanted to kill Putin — but in fact we did not know exactly where he was. Our unmanned vehicles did not know that either. The task was simple: to overcome the air-defense system, to show the rashists that their air-defense system is worth nothing, and that the technical solutions we have in Ukraine today allow us to successfully strike the enemy wherever he may be. To destroy his airfields, his air-defense means, command posts, to destroy Putin’s bunker — we can do that today.

Again, there was no order for this. Right now we are in one of the underground bunkers; it’s quite hot here, where UAVs are produced in, so to speak, a makeshift way. These UAVs — I’ll tell you more about them now, but first I’ll take off my sweater because it’s really hot. These are planes, as they say, made of shit and sticks. At their core is a downspout pipe you can buy at Epicenter in Ukraine, or in Russia you can buy it anywhere else to reach Putin. A little metal, engines from chainsaws, slightly modified as well, a wing made of foam and plywood covered with paper and varnished. And, essentially, there are brains — that’s the most important part.

You ask, where’s the fuel? The most interesting part — how exactly we struck Putin, you’ll be surprised. It’s an ordinary urine bag. That is, there are patients who need such things; it’s a PVC bag that is filled with fuel and placed into the wings. Here you see, this kind of bag, filled. They are inserted into the wing and provide this simple drone, weighing 14 kg, with a flight range of 600 km, which is quite enough to reach Moscow. Therefore both the Moscow authorities and the St. Petersburg authorities, who banned drone flights within a 150 km radius of Moscow, are deeply mistaken. We can reach them much farther and even further because this is not the only drone model — there are larger long-range drones that fly farther. Actually, what else is interesting in this drone: it’s the detonator, very clever. It provides all that lethality of the strike, is programmable, has many sensors, and is designed to be unrecoverable. So I warn the rashists: if you see this kind of aircraft somewhere, don’t touch it, otherwise you’ll part with your life. And this is the warhead filled with little balls. Let’s move on.

This is also a plane seen from above. You can see a propeller is already installed here; here is the main electronics unit, the warhead is inserted inside, and the piping is laid through which the fuel is supplied. In short, this is a wonder of the Ukrainian defense industry — private, volunteer-made. And I’ll tell you that this plane, made of ordinary paper, cardboard, plywood, may, in aerodynamic qualities, be about 10 percent inferior to planes that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, but it’s a plane that costs from 2 to 7 thousand dollars and flies no worse — well, maybe 5 percent not as far as its more advanced relatives. However, this plane can be produced en masse; a small team can make 10–30 of them in a day under such conditions. And now several such teams are already producing these planes, and moreover we are going to hand over a conditional license and a package of documents to other Ukrainian teams engaged in UAV production — let them make more of these machines, let them hit the rashists more.

Frankly, this Russian hysteria that we wanted to kill Putin and now Russia must strike — including with nuclear weapons — at Ukraine is completely incomprehensible. Every day dozens of peaceful civilians in Ukraine die from Russian weapons; Russia is the obvious target, Putin is a lawful military target, the chief criminal and main culprit of this war. Therefore Putin, like Hitler, must be destroyed, and we will do that.

Maybe by order, maybe not by order. I very much hope it will be by order — that our leadership will have enough endurance, willpower and courage to admit that Putin must be destroyed, as well as the entire criminal Russian top brass who plunged two peoples into war, who are responsible for the deaths of a large number of peaceful civilians and of the soldiers who fight for their Ukraine, and who threaten the whole world with nuclear weapons, threatening to destroy the entire earth. Such people have no right to live. They must be destroyed. I say this with full responsibility.

Let’s go over production a little more. Planes are being assembled here, a creative process is underway; right now there are no workers here — we removed them so you wouldn’t see their faces. Here are practically finished planes that will literally go tomorrow to bomb the rashists. These devices have been used dozens or hundreds of times on the front — at least against several S-300 divisions, airfields with enemy aviation equipment, depots, ammunition stores and training centers. And all of this is being done by these planes.

Yes — I am an officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It happened this way: when the large-scale war began I simply took up a rifle and went to fight, and later I enlisted in the army. This war is as much my war as it is Zelenskyy’s, Zaluzhnyi’s, and all our leaders’. It is my personal war against evil. Therefore I continued and will continue until complete victory. That is why I have this attitude toward all these matters, and I design these drones myself, I allocate orders for their production, I distribute production among different firms so they produce more. There is no commercial profit for me in this. Moreover, no large — and not even small — volunteer funds help me because my last name is not Rakhamen and I am not connected to power or power interests; I am not a publicist, I am not a populist, I am not an actor, I am not Prytula. So if you want to help such production, to hit the rashists more, I will certainly post a bank card number later, but that is not the subject right now.

Today the entire Russian government, the whole Russian military machine, threaten not only Zelenskyy — they really threaten to destroy me directly. I am not afraid of death; I have been at the front constantly since 2014, and this is not new to me. I just want to say: please, welcome — try. We will try to destroy you, and you will try to destroy us. This is war. We all understand that. Just keep in mind that projects like these are not one-offs — there are many of them. And these planes are already being made today in dozens of such bunkers, open and closed, underground. This is an underground bunker, and there are open above-ground bunkers that look like a poultry farm and you will never find them. And even if you find something and strike something, the planes will still be produced, will still fly and destroy Russia.

The only thing I want to appeal to our leaders about: do it, listen to me, maybe listen to other people who are connected with the development and production of drones and who have had success in this matter — listen to us at last, and not to officials. We know how to make Ukraine produce hundreds of such drones a day, and how a hundred of these drones a day could arrive at Russian military targets. We had and have no goal of killing civilians. We clearly hit where the strike was directed. The strike was directed at the flagpole of the President of the Russian Federation — that is, the tsar of Russia. And no EW systems, no air defenses prevented us from doing it. We did it once, we will do it twice, three times. Undoubtedly we will destroy Putin, we will destroy this criminal regime, we will end the war with our victory. Glory to Ukraine.

Yuriy Kasyanov

