Bodies of Two People Found Under Rubble After Russian Strike on Kyiv Apartment Building

Two people were killed and two others injured in a Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district on October 21.

This was reported by UP.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration, DTEK, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, and the National Police of Ukraine.

Details: According to the State Emergency Service, the morning attack sparked a fire in an apartment on the 20th floor of a high-rise building. The fire engulfed approximately 70 square meters, and part of the apartment’s structure was destroyed.

Rescuers found the bodies of the victims while clearing the rubble.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Initially, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported one fatality and one injured person. The administration later clarified that two people had been killed.

Update: Klitschko confirmed the deaths and reported that two people had been injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Klitschko’s quote: “Two people were killed in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district as a result of the enemy’s morning attack on the capital. Two people were injured. Both injured people were hospitalized.”

Details: The National Police reported that a 46-year-old man was injured while walking past the building at the time of the strike. Police officers provided him with first aid before he was taken to hospital.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

DTEK reported emergency power outages in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district following the Russian attack. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply.

Scheduled power outages remain in effect in other districts of the capital.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Background:

From the evening of October 20 into the morning of October 21, Russian drones attacked Kyiv.

At around 7 a.m., Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a Russian drone had struck a 24-story residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district at the level of the 20th floor, sparking a fire.

In the Desnianskyi district, parked cars caught fire after a drone crashed. In the Solomianskyi district, a strike on transport infrastructure and a fire were reported, along with a drone crashing in an open area.