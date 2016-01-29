ALL NEWS

#RussiaUkraineWar

EMPR VIDEOS

Euromaidan documentary Crimea annexed War in Ukraine Interviews
Pink Floyd has joined with Andriy Khlyvnyuk to support Ukraine￼

Pink Floyd has joined with Andriy Khlyvnyuk to support Ukraine

We ask you, Philanthropist, to use your financial, organizational and political capabilities to buy and hand over a fighter jet to us.

We ask you, Philanthropist, to use your financial, organizational and political capabilities to buy and hand over a fighter jet to us

Ukraine's Sunrise - a dance for freedom

Ukraine’s Sunrise – a dance for freedom (music: Okean Elzy)

EMPR OPINION

ANALYTICS

Can Ukraine produce weapons on its own?

, 0

Behind the scenes of general joy from the defeat of the Antonovsky Bridge, there’s a little fly in the ointment. The bridge was struck, most likely by M982 Excalibur precision-guided 155mm artillery shells manufactured by Raytheon and BAE Systems, or, judging by the nature of the damage, but quite...

Continue reading

Kyiv is preparing to open the northern front

, 0

Will Lukashenko’s troops invade Ukraine? Belarus is rapidly approaching the point of no return – the direct participation of its military personnel in hostilities against Ukraine. On February 24, Minsk participanted in Russian aggression against our country, providing its territory for missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, ensuring logistical support...

Continue reading

INTERVIEWS
INVESTIGATIONS

Antonivsky bridge is covered in smoke. How important are the crossings in the Kherson region, and how can their destruction help the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

, 0

The breakthrough of the Russian army from Crimea is perhaps the greatest achievement of its “blitzkrieg” attempt in Ukraine. During the first days of the war, Russian assault groups were able to advance from the peninsula to the right bank of the Dnipro and capture Kherson. The pivotal factor...

Continue reading

PROJECTS

DISCOVER UKRAINE WITH EMPR

EVENTS

PROJECTS

TRUTH IN OTHER LANGUAGES

EMPR po polsku
EMPR en français
EMPR УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ

Рідні активістки Євромайдану шукають правду

, 0

Антоніна Дворянець – одна з перших загиблих активістів Євромайдану 18 лютого 2014. Антоніні був 61 рік, вона була пенсіонеркою, мешкала в Броварах. Рідні досі намагаються дізнатися обставини загибелі Антоніни і розшукують свідків.

Continue reading

EMPR на русском

This website developed and runs on donations received from JTMP (US), George M. (UK), Maciej C. (Poland), Valeria K. (Hawaii, U.S.), Vera E.-D. (The Netherlands), Robert V.V. (The Netherlands), Wolfgang B. (Germany), follower (Estonia), Martin B. (U.S.), Martin W. (Switzerland), Glen G. (U.S.), Ronalds Z. (EU), Fabrice T. (Canada), Robert T. (EU), Zbigniew N. (EU), Oksana R., follower (Germany), follower (Romania), follower (Switzerland), follower (Canada), follower (Poland), Constantin L. (Sweden), follower (Ukraine), Richard W. (U.S.), Siegfried B. (EU), follower (Czech Republic), follower (UK), follower (Switzerland), follower (Canada), Nicholas A. (UK), Yaroslav D. (Germany), Kjell R. (Sweden), follower (U.S.), Andrew H. (UK), Jeremy S. (U.S.), Mark G. (U.S.), follower (The Netherlands), Bradley H. (U.S.), Harald B. (Switzerland), J. P. (UK), follower (Switzerland), Ardjan L. (The Netherlands), Dominik D. (Poland), Martin F. (Switzerland), David K. (U.S.), Detlef G. (Germany), follower (Estonia), Igor (Ukraine), Tom S. (Germany), follower (Norway), Anton K. (Germnay), Viktoras A., Howard H. (U.S.), follower (UK), follower (Denmark), follower (Sweden), follower (U.S.), follower (Ukraine), follower (U.S.), Richard  K. (Canada), Sergey S. (Ukraine) and more. EMPR team expresses deep gratitude for your trust!

Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?