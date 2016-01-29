The International Criminal Court is to investigate the case regarding the situation in Ukraine
Tension between Serbia and Kosovo: why is this important for Ukraine
Why Russia staged a provocation in Sevastopol?
World press about Ukraine: July 30, 2022
Russian forces carried out a targeted artillery shelling of colony in Olenivka
World about Ukraine digest: July 28, 2022
On the territory of the colony attacked by Russia in Olenivka, there were Ukrainian prisoners of war, in particular...
Russia staged a provocation in Sevastopol to achieve several goals. First. Displace the Olenivka topic from the WESTERN information...
Tension between Serbia and Kosovo: Serbs build barricades and prepare for conflict. In the north of the partially recognized...
Germany published a full list of weapons and ammunition it is sending to Ukraine
Ukraine continues to receive military assistance from international partners. Thus, the Federal Government of Germany has published a complete...
US Congress requests President Biden to check possible connections of Andriy Yermak with Russia
The first Ukrainian in the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Victoria Spartz, sent a corresponding letter to...
Unblocking of ports: The Ministry of Infrastructure informed when the first ship to go to sea
Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Yuriy Vaskov commented on the unblocking of Ukrainian ports after agreeing on grain export. The...
#RussiaUkraineWar
World press about Ukraine: digest as of June 9, 2022
Read what the World press say about Ukraine in the dayly digest as of June 9, 2022. The New...
Can Ukraine produce weapons on its own?
Behind the scenes of general joy from the defeat of the Antonovsky Bridge, there’s a little fly in the ointment. The bridge was struck, most likely by M982 Excalibur precision-guided 155mm artillery shells manufactured by Raytheon and BAE Systems, or, judging by the nature of the damage, but quite...
Kyiv is preparing to open the northern front
Will Lukashenko’s troops invade Ukraine? Belarus is rapidly approaching the point of no return – the direct participation of its military personnel in hostilities against Ukraine. On February 24, Minsk participanted in Russian aggression against our country, providing its territory for missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, ensuring logistical support...
Skeptics who say that Belarus will not attack Ukraine are wrong
In an interview for the АрміяInform, a well-known Ukrainian international conflict expert, director of the Institute of Foreign Policy Studies, Doctor of Political Sciences Hryhoriy Perepelytsia explained why the democratic world is still trying to adequately perceive the lying Russian diplomacy, predicts the further course of the war with the...
Russia has one weapon left against NATO – nuclear: why Moscow will not risk using it
NATO realized the danger from the Russian Federation, the aggressor country, and took measures to increase the strength of the rapid reaction force from 40,000 to 300,000 soldiers. Professor and military expert Yuriy Fedorov explained why Vladimir Putin had failed to prevent the strengthening of NATO and why using...
Antonivsky bridge is covered in smoke. How important are the crossings in the Kherson region, and how can their destruction help the Armed Forces of Ukraine?
The breakthrough of the Russian army from Crimea is perhaps the greatest achievement of its “blitzkrieg” attempt in Ukraine. During the first days of the war, Russian assault groups were able to advance from the peninsula to the right bank of the Dnipro and capture Kherson. The pivotal factor...
How the ruling class could protect Ukraine, but did not
Approximately 83 HIMARS could be purchased instead of property abroad owned just by one Ukrainian oligarch. Besides the heroism, dedication, and courage of the Ukrainian people, this war has demonstrated the total impotence of the ruling class of Ukraine. People, that have held the reins of the state machinery for...
Not luxury jewelry, AID tourniquets now in need in Ukraine
The founder of well known Ukrainian jewelry brand with more that 20 years of history HARARUK, who has received numerous awards from Ukrainian and international competitions and fruitfully collaborated with world houses as Cartier and Harry Winston, directs his efforts from production of luxury accessories to the purchase of...
More than 3 million tourists have visited Ukraine in 2021
More than 3 million tourists have visited Ukraine since the beginning of the year. The State Agency for Tourism...
Lviv IT specialists created DDOS game to block russian websites
Lviv IT specialists have created an online browser game to help Ukraine fight the Russian aggression. This is an...
Ukrainian film “Butterfly Vision” greeted guests with the sound of sirens in Cannes
Walking the red carpet with the siren on and a call to release the Ukrainian paramedic from Russian captivity:...
Kyiv outdoor floral instalations dedicated to patriotic themes or the Russian-Ukrainian war
Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian warship, and “Mriya”: the best outdoor floral arrangements are being chosen in Kyiv. Kyiv...
Film “Why Am I Alive” by Ukrainian film director Novak won a victory at Silk Road Film Awards-Cannes
The film Why Am I Alive by Ukrainian film director Villen Novak won the Best Feature Film Director nomination...
Myths about Ukraine created by propaganda during the World War II
77 years ago the Victory Flag was raised over the Reichstag. In the post-war decades, thousands of documentaries were...
Рідні активістки Євромайдану шукають правду
Антоніна Дворянець – одна з перших загиблих активістів Євромайдану 18 лютого 2014. Антоніні був 61 рік, вона була пенсіонеркою, мешкала в Броварах. Рідні досі намагаються дізнатися обставини загибелі Антоніни і розшукують свідків.
