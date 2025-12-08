Ukraine Notifies Turkey of Ship Transporting Looted Grain From Occupied Mariupol

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, informed Turkey about the movement of a ship transporting grain from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and expressed hope for “appropriate actions” from Ankara.

This was reported by NV.ua, citing Tykhyi on the social media platform X on Monday, December 8.

“We regularly inform the Turkish side about incidents of illegal transportation of goods from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including the latest case — the ship VICTORIA V, which was carrying 6,000 tons of stolen Ukrainian grain from Mariupol to Tekirdağ. We value our reliable strategic partnership with Turkey and expect appropriate actions,” Tykhyi said.

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned representatives of the Ukrainian and Russian diplomatic missions “in connection with attacks on ships in the Black Sea.”

On November 29, Ukrainian Sea Baby naval drones attacked two sanctioned oil tankers, Kairos and Virat, in the Black Sea. The operation was carried out jointly with the Ukrainian Navy and the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU, sources from the intelligence service told NV.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “concern” over the unmanned boat attacks on oil tankers within Turkey’s economic zone in the Black Sea.

In turn, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Russia’s war against Ukraine “poses a threat to maritime security in the Black Sea, particularly due to attacks on Russian commercial vessels.”