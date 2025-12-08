Italy will provide €30 million for a new Odesa children’s hospital building, plus additional investments in restoration, infrastructure, and energy projects to support Ukraine’s recovery.

Italy is allocating €30 million for the construction of a new building at the Odesa Regional Children’s Hospital, which will allow the facility to treat more than 260 children at the same time and strengthen the region’s healthcare system.

Italian assistance to Ukraine

Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine’s Recovery and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, together with the Italian Ambassador to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa, signed an agreement to attract €30 million from the Italian government.

“This agreement is one of the components of our cooperation with Italy. In 2023, Italy assumed patronage over the reconstruction of Odesa — a city that is almost daily under attack from Russian missiles and drones. Sites of cultural heritage are especially vulnerable, as they too become targets of the enemy. Together, we are also developing projects in cyber defense, digital solutions, railway and aviation initiatives. We value this support and partnership,” Kuleba emphasized.

During URC 2025 in Rome, grant agreements worth €35.5 million were also signed for the restoration of six architectural monuments in the city. In addition, Italy and UNESCO allocated €500,000 for the restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral.

Italy is also investing €6 million in modernizing Odesa region’s irrigation systems and supports Ukraine’s energy projects, providing concrete and tangible assistance to local communities.

As a reminder, in October the National Health Service of Ukraine paid UAH 14.3 billion to medical institutions. The main amounts were directed to emergency medical care — UAH 920.5 million, and primary medical care — UAH 1.9 billion.

