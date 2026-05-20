Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of May 20, 2026.

This report is part of EMPR’s May 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments. For full coverage of this escalation phase, see the complete timeline.

Today is the 1547rd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 250 combat engagements were recorded along the front line over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, Russian forces launched one missile strike using a single missile, carried out 100 airstrikes, and dropped 289 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 9,168 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,195 attacks against populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 60 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian forces also carried out airstrikes near the settlement of Chernatske in the Sumy region.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force, missile forces, and artillery struck five enemy command posts, three areas of concentrated personnel, two artillery systems, and three enemy UAV command centers.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: five combat engagements took place over the past day. Russian forces conducted 86 shelling attacks against Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including two attacks using MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: russian occupiers launched 11 assaults against Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Izbytske, Hraniv, Lyman, Radkivka, Vilcha, Vovchanski Khutory, and Starytsia.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one russian attack near Novoplatonivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian troops stopped 11 russian attempts to advance near Drobysheve, Kopanky, Ozerne, and Dibrova.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian assaults near Riznykivka, Kryva Luka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: No active enemy operations were recorded over the past day.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: Russian troops launched 14 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Dovha Balka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 43 assault actions by Russian forces near Dorozhne, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Serhiivka, and Hruzke.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces attacked twice near Oleksandrohrad and Berezove.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 23 russian attacks were recorded near Rivnopillia, Radisne, Rybne, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

Orikhiv Direction

04:00 PM: Russian troops attempted to advance once near Bilohiria.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled two russian attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Overall, Russian losses over the past 24 hours totaled 920 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed:

268 vehicles,

3 tanks,

2 armored combat vehicles,

60 artillery systems,

3 multiple launch rocket systems,

2 air defense systems,

6 ground robotic systems,

1,873 unmanned aerial vehicles.

russia's losses in manpower – 920 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/QU4DEKpLcU — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) May 20, 2026

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May 19, 2026 — Previous update.

May 21, 2026 – Next update.

2026 January → February → March → April → May

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