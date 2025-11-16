Fire Point Investigation: NABU Seeks Funds Data, Links to Mindich, Possible Drone Overpricing Scandal

Financial monitoring led by Philip Pronin has not provided NABU with data on the movement of funds of the company Fire Point for over six months, sources from Ukrainska Pravda say.

In January 2025, NABU sent an official request to the State Financial Monitoring Service to disclose the flow of Fire Point’s money, a company linked to businessman Timur Mindich, close to the president.

However, Financial Monitoring has still not responded.

Sources told journalists that after Fire Point’s connection to Mindich became known and NABU began investigating possible overpricing of drones and certain components, the company’s management decided to sell Fire Point’s stake to a buyer from Saudi Arabia.

According to Fire Point’s chief designer, Denis Shtilerman, NABU’s investigation concerns not the company itself but officials from the Ministry of Defense and the State Service of Special Communications.

Read more in his interview with Vitaliy Kononuchenko.

