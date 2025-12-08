New photos of the Ukrainian Magura V7 sea unmanned boat have appeared online. Its special feature is the ability to shoot down aerial targets directly from the sea.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing AP photojournalist Yefrem Lukatsky’s Facebook post.

In particular, Lukatsky published photos with the caption: “The Magura V7 sea drone from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense Main Intelligence Directorate, equipped with surface-to-air missiles, is sailing in an undisclosed location.”

Photo: Magura V7 with surface-to-air missiles (Yefrem Lukatsky/AP)

The Magura V7 are unique sea drones. In May 2025, a historic moment occurred: for the first time, these drones successfully shot down two multirole Su-30 fighters. The successful operation was carried out from the Black Sea against Russian combat aircraft.

Photo: Magura V7 with surface-to-air missiles (Yefrem Lukatsky/AP)

At the same time, it was reported that the Magura V7 are armed with AIM-9 air-to-air missiles, which are usually mounted on fighter jets. The uniqueness of the Ukrainian case lies in the fact that these missiles were used from sea platforms for the first time.

Thus, essentially, the sea drones have gained the capabilities of an air defense system.

Photo: Magura V7 with surface-to-air missiles (Yefrem Lukatsky/AP)

AIM-9 Sidewinder is an American short‑range missile that has been in service since the mid‑1950s. It is still in serial production and has undergone several upgrades. Most AIM‑9 variants are equipped with an infrared homing system.

As a reminder, RBC-Ukraine previously reported on five historic records set by Ukraine’s Magura drones during the war.

In addition to destroying Russian aircraft, the Magura has also successfully struck enemy ships and helicopters.

Last month, it became known that Ukraine and Greece will jointly produce sea drones.

It is expected that sea drones will be included in the list of weapons that Ukraine plans to open for export in the near future.

