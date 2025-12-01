Ukraine WOW Exhibition to Stay Open Through Winter in Kyiv

Ukraine WOW at Kyiv’s Central Railway Station will remain open through winter, featuring new exhibits and VR experiences, from December 4 to January 11, 2026.

The interactive exhibition Ukraine WOW at Kyiv’s Central Railway Station will remain open during the winter. The updated exhibition will be available to visitors from December 4 and will run until January 11, 2026. Entry to the exhibition will be free on December 4.

This was reported to LB.ua by the event organizers.

In two months, the exhibition was visited by 160,000 people. Thanks to this, over 6.7 million hryvnias were raised in support of Ukrainian museums.

Among the new exhibits at the exhibition:

Crimean gold from the Treasury of the National Museum of History of Ukraine: earrings, ancient hryvnias, bracelets, wreaths, pendants, medallions, and rings from the 1st century AD, as well as other jewelry;

Panteleimon Kulish’s 1857 “Hramatka”;

A model of the MAGURA sea drone;

An ivy hat created by Ruslan Bahinsky for the Parisian Galeries Lafayette display;

“Oscar” statuettes by Anatoliy Kokush, awarded in 2006 for outstanding scientific and technical achievements in cinematography;

Two NAVI trophies: the Aegis of Champions, The International 2011 from Dota 2, and the Intel Extreme Masters V Hannover 2011 from Counter-Strike 1.6;

Olympic medals of Ukrainian athletes, won in various years;

Elina Svitolina’s WTA Finals 2018 trophy.

The changes will affect the following installations and photo zones:

The most popular Ukraine WOW photo zones — the Tunnel of Love and the pond with water lilies — will “freeze”;

In the “Artists” zone, winter landscapes by Viktor Zaretsky will come to life with the help of neural networks;

Miniature versions of the halls of the National Art Museum of Ukraine, the Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and the National Museum of Literature of Ukraine will also appear, allowing visitors to peek inside;

In the “Music” zone, visitors wearing VR glasses will be able to appear on the stage of the National Philharmonic of Ukraine and listen to the “Shchedryk” by Leontovych performed by the Homin Choir.

The interactive exhibition tribute Ukraine WOW was created by the public organization Ukraine WOW and the agency Gres Todorchuk in cooperation with JSC Ukrzaliznytsia. The expert group included business school lecturer Valeriy Pekar, philosopher Anton Drobovych, historian Oleksiy Sokyrko, and curator Kseniya Malykh. A team of over 300 people worked on the project. Key project partners included the Aurora network, ROZETKA, and Visa, with additional partners InterChem and Bolt. The partner for the winter season is UPG.

As reported, in its first month, Ukraine WOW attracted 80,000 visitors.

