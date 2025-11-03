«Winter Country» at VDNH opens November 29, featuring Ukraine’s largest ice rink, snow zones, Santa Residence, festive market, rides, Northern Express, and magical decorations for all visitors.

This year, VDNH will open the largest ice rink in Ukraine, covering over 3,000 m².

The rink will be the heart of a winter journey: a fairy-tale clock tower will stand in the center, with a New Year’s train nearby, becoming one of VDNH’s main photo spots.

A new feature is a special snow zone with guaranteed snow, perfect for building snowmen and having fun with friends. Snow decorations will also be added to the roofs of pavilions and market huts, all designed to create a magical atmosphere regardless of the weather.

Additionally, throughout the winter season, the Northern Express will run around VDNH with an audio tour, bringing a festive atmosphere to visitors.

The Santa Residence will also return, larger than ever, in Pavilion No. 1, with magical decorations, a New Year’s wish box, and Santa with elf assistants.

Other favorite attractions include the Christmas Dream Factory, festive market, rides, magical Illuminarium, and the main Christmas tree.

Overall, Winter Country will feature around 20 thematic zones daily from 10:00 to 21:00, with warm rest areas and shelters for air raid alerts. All zones will operate on backup generators if power goes out, and alleys will glow with energy-efficient LED lighting.