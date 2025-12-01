Ukraine’s MilTech Startups to Receive EU Grants of Up to €150,000

EU grants for Ukrainian developers are open until January 14, 2026, supporting high-speed interceptors, modern radar systems, prototype testing, and defense innovation initiatives.

On December 1, a new grant program, EU4UA Defence Tech, was launched with the support of the EU in partnership with BRDO. The first phase of the initiative is aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s air defense. The total funding amounts to €3,300,000. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation,

Specifically, they are looking for developers of high-speed interceptors (450+ km/h) and modern radar systems. The maximum grant is €150,000. Funds can be used to create, improve, and test prototypes. Applications are open to teams with a technology readiness level (TRL) of 5–6.

Project selection will consist of three stages: compliance check, assessment of defense potential, and a final pitch before an expert panel. Applications will be accepted until January 14, 2026.

Projects will be evaluated by a special commission including representatives from Brave1, BRDO, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the EU Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv, and an independent observer. Two more grant rounds are planned in 2026 according to frontline needs. The initiative will run until February 2027 and also includes hackathons and regulatory support.

