President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Olha Stefanishyna as his special envoy and formally proposed her candidacy for the post of Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States.

This move signals a continuation of Zelensky’s recent personnel reshuffle within the government and diplomatic corps, aimed at boosting Ukraine’s international partnerships – particularly with the U.S. -amid ongoing wartime challenges.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as the Special Presidential Envoy for the Development of Cooperation with the United States of America.

“In this role, Olha will work to maintain momentum in U.S.-Ukraine relations while all necessary procedures for her approval as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States are underway in Washington.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Olha Stefanishyna for her contributions to Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration. He emphasized her role in negotiations with the U.S. on a new format of economic cooperation and the creation of a U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

“We will continue to work with the U.S. on this foundation, enriching our political and diplomatic interaction with mutually beneficial economic content.” – Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, unofficial reports suggest that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal may be appointed as Ukraine’s next Minister of Defense, replacing Rustem Umerov, who is expected to be named Ambassador to the United States.

Than, the Office of the President of Ukraine spread the info that they considering not only current Defense Minister Rustem Umerov but also Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna as a potential candidate for the post of ambassador to the United States, according to sources within President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s team.

A high-ranking source told Ukrainska Pravda: “It looks like Umerov’s candidacy is uncertain. Stefanishyna may end up being appointed ambassador to the U.S.”

Today’s appointment of Stefenishyna says that the United States were not prepared to accept Rustem Umerov as Ukraine’s next Ambassador.

We believe Olha Stefanishyna’s extensive on-the-ground experience makes her the strongest candidate among the current options to represent Ukraine as Ambassador to the United States. Ukrainian citizens deserve to be represented by someone of Ukrainian origin who is a seasoned professional in diplomacy.

