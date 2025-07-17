Umerov Not the Only Candidate for Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S.
Umerov Not the Only Candidate for Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S.

Not Just Umerov: Stefanishyna Also Considered for U.S. Ambassador Post.

The Office of the President of Ukraine is considering not only current Defense Minister Rustem Umerov but also Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna as a potential candidate for the post of ambassador to the United States, according to sources within President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s team.

A high-ranking source told Ukrainska Pravda: “It looks like Umerov’s candidacy is uncertain. Stefanishyna may end up being appointed ambassador to the U.S.”

However, other officials admit there is still confusion about what new role, if any, Umerov would be offered if Stefanishyna takes the diplomatic post in Washington.

This development comes amid a broad government reshuffle initiated by President Zelenskyy in July 2025, which includes leadership changes in the Cabinet and Ukraine’s key ministries.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had publicly floated Umerov as a possible ambassadorial candidate, sparking widespread speculation.

As Ukraine recalibrates its diplomatic presence in Washington, internal deliberations are still ongoing, and the final decision remains open – with both Umerov and Stefanishyna under serious consideration for one of Kyiv’s most strategically vital ambassadorial posts.

EMPR

Tags:
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!

BTC: bc1q8upc9tz04lw6nhhdk9qrj5206xaua0a7sacevv

ETH: 0x195cc1eA2CF09d90e3752E89508F2D2689dFD561

SOL: A8PDL6J6L8i8UFR6yuBhZoE9qpMwugq1c4V4JAouSGhv

You can also use Trust Wallet

Or by check to our representative at EuromaidanPR, POB 9576, Washington, DC 20016

Related Articles
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!
About Ukraine Front Lines
Ukraine Front Lines is the Independent Citizen Media, which disseminates truthful news on the latest updates from Ukraine. Learn More

Copyright ©2014-2025 EMPR media

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?