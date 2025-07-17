Umerov Not the Only Candidate for Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S.

Not Just Umerov: Stefanishyna Also Considered for U.S. Ambassador Post.

The Office of the President of Ukraine is considering not only current Defense Minister Rustem Umerov but also Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna as a potential candidate for the post of ambassador to the United States, according to sources within President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s team.

A high-ranking source told Ukrainska Pravda: “It looks like Umerov’s candidacy is uncertain. Stefanishyna may end up being appointed ambassador to the U.S.”

However, other officials admit there is still confusion about what new role, if any, Umerov would be offered if Stefanishyna takes the diplomatic post in Washington.

This development comes amid a broad government reshuffle initiated by President Zelenskyy in July 2025, which includes leadership changes in the Cabinet and Ukraine’s key ministries.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had publicly floated Umerov as a possible ambassadorial candidate, sparking widespread speculation.

As Ukraine recalibrates its diplomatic presence in Washington, internal deliberations are still ongoing, and the final decision remains open – with both Umerov and Stefanishyna under serious consideration for one of Kyiv’s most strategically vital ambassadorial posts.

EMPR

Tags: